Ribot Shop

ribot icon shop store ui ux
A quick rebound of the original Dribbble Store.
This one is the original ribot shop, filled with all-you-can-eat sweets, delicious UI, tender UX and much more!

Ribot is currently looking for a special designer so do have a look at this :)

Rebound of
Dribbble Store
By Ben Breckler
Posted on Sep 22, 2011
Product Designer at Doist, for Todoist and Twist. 🤙🏼

