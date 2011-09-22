Andy Baltes

3D Button States

3D Button States 3d buttons button hover active normal button states green download perspective
From a while ago, was practicing some buttons with different states. I may make this into a downloadable PSD later if anyone would be interested?

Posted on Sep 22, 2011
