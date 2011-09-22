Von Glitschka

Refining Continuity

Von Glitschka
Von Glitschka
  • Save
Refining Continuity vonster hand lettering sketch
Download color palette

These two will live in the same branded family so they have to work together aesthetically speaking. I'll now re-draw them larger and dial in all the details with more precision and will than build my vectors on the new refined sketches.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 22, 2011
Von Glitschka
Von Glitschka

More by Von Glitschka

View profile
    • Like