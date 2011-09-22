Sebastiaan de With ✏️

Legionem red texture fabric roman gold yellow trajan icantbelieveitstrajan icantbelieveiusedtrajan also holysaturationbatman
Based on a texture I got from the awesome Sean Patrick O'Brien, I made this roman-style banner for the 'Califormian Legion' a Steam group for my Youtube channel where I post lengthy videos of Minecraft and more.

