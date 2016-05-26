Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The Milagros Handwritten Font

The Milagros Handwritten Font modern font calligraphy font handwritten typeface font
The Milagros Script is a handwritten stylish modern calligraphy font; it combines from copperplate to contemporary typefaces with a dancing baseline and a modern and elegant touch. Can be used for various purposes such as headings, signature, logos, wedding invitation, t-shirt, letterhead, signage, label, news, posters, badges etc.

Milagros Script features 400+ glyphs and 241 alternate characters. Including initial and terminal letters, alternates, ligatures, and multiple language support. And you can get all this for the incredibly low price of only $1!

Get this font now: http://bit.ly/1Wldw0j

Posted on May 26, 2016
