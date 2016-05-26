The Milagros Handwritten Font

The Milagros Script is a handwritten stylish modern calligraphy font; it combines from copperplate to contemporary typefaces with a dancing baseline and a modern and elegant touch. Can be used for various purposes such as headings, signature, logos, wedding invitation, t-shirt, letterhead, signage, label, news, posters, badges etc.

Milagros Script features 400+ glyphs and 241 alternate characters. Including initial and terminal letters, alternates, ligatures, and multiple language support. And you can get all this for the incredibly low price of only $1!

Get this font now: http://bit.ly/1Wldw0j

P.S. Follow us for more great resources and freebies!