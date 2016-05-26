The Milagros Handwritten Font

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The Milagros Script is a handwritten stylish modern calligraphy font; it combines from copperplate to contemporary typefaces with a dancing baseline and a modern and elegant touch. Can be used for various purposes such as headings, signature, logos, wedding invitation, t-shirt, letterhead, signage, label, news, posters, badges etc.
Milagros Script features 400+ glyphs and 241 alternate characters. Including initial and terminal letters, alternates, ligatures, and multiple language support. And you can get all this for the incredibly low price of only $1!
Get this font now: http://bit.ly/1Wldw0j
P.S. Follow us for more great resources and freebies!