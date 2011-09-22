Chadwick III

Big Project pt.#37/400

So I decided to stick to the Art Deco approach that started in my numerals. This will *probably* be my last post of this project before the debut of the elusive "Final GTP Version". Harsh critique is extremely welcome.

