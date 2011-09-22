Tim Van Damme

Gowalla 4.0 available now!

After 4 months of labour, the new Gowalla is finally out. We build a new iPhone app, Android app, and website, all from the ground up (the only thing we kept around is the data our users put into the system).

Read the official announcement on the Gowalla blog.

Posted on Sep 22, 2011
