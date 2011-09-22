Colin Gauntlett

Steam punk WIP

Colin Gauntlett
Colin Gauntlett
Hire Me
  • Save
Steam punk WIP
Download color palette

Working on this in my freetime. Next time I get a minute it's stippling time.

Posted on Sep 22, 2011
Colin Gauntlett
Colin Gauntlett
Freelance Graphic Artist and dog lover.
Hire Me

More by Colin Gauntlett

View profile
    • Like