Brian Lindstrom

National Pastime

Brian Lindstrom
Brian Lindstrom
Hire Me
  • Save
National Pastime baseball eagle american national hand type shield usa
Download color palette

Snippet of another poster for a series I'm working on. Entire series will be released in the next 2 months. Thanks for looking!

View all tags
Posted on Sep 22, 2011
Brian Lindstrom
Brian Lindstrom
Design studio focused on building strong identities.
Hire Me

More by Brian Lindstrom

View profile
    • Like