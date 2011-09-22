Tom Giannattasio

Construction Paper Geeks

Tom Giannattasio
Tom Giannattasio
  • Save
Construction Paper Geeks paper craft paper construction paper glasses geek nerd
Download color palette

a small piece from a fun new project for nclud.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 22, 2011
Tom Giannattasio
Tom Giannattasio

More by Tom Giannattasio

View profile
    • Like