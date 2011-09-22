Andy Baltes

Coming Soon Page

Andy Baltes
Andy Baltes
  • Save
Coming Soon Page coming soon under construction button texture contact blue dark subtle
Download color palette

A coming soon page for one of my company's websites. This button opens up a contact form area on the page.

In case anyone is wondering, their logo is in about the same shape as the button, hence the button shape.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 22, 2011
Andy Baltes
Andy Baltes

More by Andy Baltes

View profile
    • Like