Battlefield Heroes 'Design a t-shirt' competition entry

The game Battlefield Heroes had a 'Design your own t-shirt'- competition.
The winning entries would be a purchasable t-shirt in the game itself. My t-shirt made it ingame!

http://www.battlefieldheroes.com/en/forum/showthread.php?tid=266924

This is my design entry for the national team of the game.

Character and logo are designed by EA.

Posted on Sep 22, 2011
