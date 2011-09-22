Jonathan Bowden

photoshop wizardry, Phase 2

photoshop wizardry, Phase 2 photoshop wizardry android photo manipulation film strip
After the reveal, this was the hero image promoting the app. We were limited to a static image, but wanted to reveal a few screenshots without being boring or predictable. We also tried a 3d like carousel revolving around the phone, but went with this option in the end.

Posted on Sep 22, 2011
