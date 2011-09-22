Jonny Delap

Personal Business Cards

Jonny Delap
Jonny Delap
Hire Me
  • Save
Personal Business Cards business cards branding identity
Download color palette

Uncoated 350GSM

View all tags
Posted on Sep 22, 2011
Jonny Delap
Jonny Delap
Logo & Brand Identity Designer from the UK.
Hire Me

More by Jonny Delap

View profile
    • Like