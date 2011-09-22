Shed Labs

Variant covers for promotional singles

Variant covers for promotional singles mutemath odd soul cd packaging packaging album art party hard
1 of 3 variant covers for a promotional single package. Each variant would retain the bottom most color while the blue layer would change from package to package, changing the apparel and accessories of the dude.

Posted on Sep 22, 2011
    Like