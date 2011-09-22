Matt Ward

Matt Ward
Matt Ward
Think Craft Code - Logo V4
We didn't shoot version 3 of this logo, but here is the fourth iteration, which has changes made by Andrew and myself.

Andrew did a really great job at simplifying the mark. It's much simpler and cleaner now. I put a good couple of hours into working on customizing the type. Started with Fontin Sans and gave it a bit more of a slab serif feel.

Thoughts?

