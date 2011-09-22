Alex Tass, logo designer

cue play logo design

cue play logo design cue play dj djing tools players music house electronic party parties creative colorful logo design logotype type typography typographic brand identity branding custom logo design logo designer
Provider of DJ gear and music production and mixing equipment.

cue play logo design
Hello! I am Alex, freelance logo & identity designer.
