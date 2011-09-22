Sam Valentino

Monsters - In Progress

Sam Valentino
Sam Valentino
  • Save
Monsters - In Progress illustration computer kid art monsters
Download color palette

My daughter's story not only included happy animals - they started out decidedly unhappy, because of all the monsters. Here are a few of them, in progress. When I'm just getting down initial shapes in Illustrator, I tend to use basic CMYK. I add the final color and details after, which explains the (at the moment) very neon bad guys.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 22, 2011
Sam Valentino
Sam Valentino

More by Sam Valentino

View profile
    • Like