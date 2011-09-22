Emma Hopkins

Lick Me I'm Delicious

Emma Hopkins
Emma Hopkins
  • Save
Lick Me I'm Delicious logo vintage vintage logo retro retro logo ice cream identity
Download color palette

A second attempt at the Lick Me I'm Delicious logo - all texturised.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 22, 2011
Emma Hopkins
Emma Hopkins

More by Emma Hopkins

View profile
    • Like