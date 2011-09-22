Jacek Janiczak

Anim All

Jacek Janiczak
Jacek Janiczak
Hire Me
  • Save
Anim All animation yaceky branding
Download color palette

logo for a small animation studio in my home town of Kalisz

View all tags
Posted on Sep 22, 2011
Jacek Janiczak
Jacek Janiczak
brand✏️ng animati🔮n illustrat🖋on
Hire Me

More by Jacek Janiczak

View profile
    • Like