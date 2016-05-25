Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Stanley Haladej
PLATFORM

Get to know the Nature

Stanley Haladej
PLATFORM
Stanley Haladej for PLATFORM
Hire Us
  • Save
Get to know the Nature logo menu footer sounds reviews testimonials pictures webdesign design clean page landing
Get to know the Nature logo menu footer sounds reviews testimonials pictures webdesign design clean page landing
Download color palette
  1. dribble-shot.png
  2. full-preview-nature.jpg

Hey dribbblers

it has been a while since I updated my portfolio. Lately I have been listening to nature sounds and the idea for design came to me, well, naturally. I have always been passionate about nature and its protection, so I thought about creating a website that would talk to its viewers in friendly manner. This idea has been the basis for creation of this first person content and design.

Do not forget to visit nature around you this week. It waits for you, it wants to inspire you.

PLATFORM
PLATFORM
Hire Us

More by PLATFORM

View profile
    • Like