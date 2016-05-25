Get to know the Nature

Hey dribbblers

it has been a while since I updated my portfolio. Lately I have been listening to nature sounds and the idea for design came to me, well, naturally. I have always been passionate about nature and its protection, so I thought about creating a website that would talk to its viewers in friendly manner. This idea has been the basis for creation of this first person content and design.

Do not forget to visit nature around you this week. It waits for you, it wants to inspire you.