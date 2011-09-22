Bowtie Theme - Audio Specs added

Made a 150px cover version and added the controls. Stuck with the same size top, right and bottom plastic edges. We thought it makes this smaller version really icon-ish which we really like. Having doubts about whether to put a reflection in casted from the audio-specs element or leave it as it is (and/or remove the reflection on the cd case).

UPDATE:

Both variations on the Bowtie theme are done and available for download, get it here