Bowtie Theme - Audio Specs added

theme album art bowtie controls star rating cd case jewel case
Made a 150px cover version and added the controls. Stuck with the same size top, right and bottom plastic edges. We thought it makes this smaller version really icon-ish which we really like. Having doubts about whether to put a reflection in casted from the audio-specs element or leave it as it is (and/or remove the reflection on the cd case).

UPDATE:
Both variations on the Bowtie theme are done and available for download, get it here

Rebound of
Bowtie Theme
By Yummygum
Posted on Sep 22, 2011
