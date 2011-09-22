Laura Costelloe

London Agency Twitter

Laura Costelloe
Laura Costelloe
  • Save
London Agency Twitter twitter customised crown bird
Download color palette

I'm playing around with different ways of getting London Agency's new brand into the twitter icon. This is my first go so any comments or criticisms welcome!

View all tags
Posted on Sep 22, 2011
Laura Costelloe
Laura Costelloe

More by Laura Costelloe

View profile
    • Like