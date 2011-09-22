Goran Daemon Peuc

Help global warming.

Help global warming.
You hippie, I am trying to quicken the Global Warming, and you are slowing me down.

(This is bottom of my official company signature)

Rebound of
Save the Rainforests
By Marko Dugonjić
Posted on Sep 22, 2011
