Getting closer to finishing the iPad Wire-framing set.

This is how I work. Greyscale. It doesn't give a client any illusion as to how color is going to work in the design. I use these elements to get the flow and layout correct.

I'm finishing this and an iPhone version off before releasing them for other people to use accompanied by an article about process and wire-framing in general.

