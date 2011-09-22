Dominique Falla

Shared Vision... Wspólna Wizja...

Shared Vision... Wspólna Wizja...
This is a paper cut for an exhibition of works being sent to Poland. If you view the concertina from one side, it says "Shared Vision..." and from the other direction, it says "Wspólna Wizja..." which is Polish for shared vision.

Posted on Sep 22, 2011
