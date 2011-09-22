Nur Ahmad Furlong

Mobile Application Builder
Busy working through some UI, workflow issues with this Mobile App builder I'm designing. This step allows people to choose from a select amount of page types and then to click edit to add contents & configure each page type. Thoughts Ideas?

Woops, just correct a silly little mistake, the content edit instruction arrow now pointing to the correct icon!

Posted on Sep 22, 2011
