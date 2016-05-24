Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
jaime robles
&yet

&you Dispatch #31 - Trust Your Frust

jaime robles
&yet
jaime robles for &yet
The illustration to accompany the newest &you dispatch.
"Trust your frust" is a phrase coined by yeti Luke Karrys as a reminder that our frustrations often have intuition baked into them.

Go here to read the latest dispatch and others: andyet.com/andyou

Posted on May 24, 2016
