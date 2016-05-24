&you Dispatch #31 - Trust Your Frust

Trending designs to inspire you
The illustration to accompany the newest &you dispatch.
"Trust your frust" is a phrase coined by yeti Luke Karrys as a reminder that our frustrations often have intuition baked into them.
Go here to read the latest dispatch and others: andyet.com/andyou