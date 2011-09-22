Ben Cline
RALLY

Dealer Locator Widget

Ben Cline
RALLY
Ben Cline for RALLY
Hire Us
  • Save
Dealer Locator Widget maps creative direction design art direction rally interactive e-commerce locator development
Download color palette

A rough 1st pass at a dealer locater map widget thingy.

RALLY
RALLY
A Digital Design & Development Agency

More by RALLY

View profile
    • Like