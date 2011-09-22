Controllers Infographic Detail

Tyler Corbett

A detail from the previous infographic shot. This shows the start of the relationship path for the entire poster.

I don't think I'll put the full version up until I can get the chance to work on it more. Because of all of the new consoles coming out, and because I'm wanting to be less selective about what's included, I plan on separating the infographic into two individual posters: home console and handheld console.

Posted on Sep 22, 2011
