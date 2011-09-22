Greg Christman

The Hot Dog King

Yocco's is an Allentown based hot dog chain. I've eaten it 3 nights in a row (Thanks to my wife bringing home a doggie pack). Thought it would be fun to re-design the logo for shits and giggles... that's about it.

For reference: http://www.discoverlehighvalley.com/files/Yoccos_thumb5.jpg

Sep 22, 2011
