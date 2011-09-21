Luka Grafera

Haight Pixel Art

Luka Grafera
Luka Grafera
  • Save
Haight Pixel Art buildings san francisco street airplane
Download color palette

Just moved back to San Francisco! Made this for some friends who helped me get out here.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 21, 2011
Luka Grafera
Luka Grafera
Leading Brand in Emoji. 🍰🍩🍦 Mostly Drawings of Snacks.

More by Luka Grafera

View profile
    • Like