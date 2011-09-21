owlPod Logo

A first attempt at nailing down the concept for an upcoming project. More about this later..

Obviously there's this owl sitting down watching, while listening to some tunes. The pun is trying to nail the concept in the form of a vintage microphone as well. So we have the ingredients we need to enjoy & broadcast some music.

owlPod was featured in a nice article on RockPaperInk by Bill Gardner called Love Thy Logo - An Owliscious 2011