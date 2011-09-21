Chad Hietala

I Now Work At Want

I Now Work At Want
Well I actually have been working there for about 2 months now but haven't had time to really write anything. You can find out more about Want on my new blog or just go to our learn more page. I'll be writing a lot about the javascripts, coffeescript, node, html, and css on my blog so follow me on the twitters for updates.

Posted on Sep 21, 2011
