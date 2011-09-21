Jesse Dodds

Pure HTML/CSS, no images

Pure HTML/CSS, no images webkit moz box shadow gradient css3 pseudo-elements
Put this little thang together yesterday using only HTML and CSS3. I'm using a ::before pseudo-element with a couple of box-shadows and a transparent linear gradient.

Posted on Sep 21, 2011
