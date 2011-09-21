Samuel Couto

Loading more stats... (animated GIF)

Loading more stats... (animated GIF) stats statistics web ui loading progress bar animated gif
Doing some experiments to improve the way the user sees the stats related to a previous action.
I know I should worried with other stuff like how I would mask the numbers or a way to calculate the progress bar width, but I had to make this GIF to get it out of my head :D
What do you guys think?

Rebound of
Stats output
Posted on Sep 21, 2011
