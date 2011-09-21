Manuel Lariño

Madrid

Manuel Lariño
Manuel Lariño
  • Save
Madrid football map madrid buildings stadium bullfight soccer icons vector illustration
Download color palette

Part of a set of buildings I created for a map of Madrid.
These are the "Santiago Bernabeu" Stadium, and "Las Ventas" Bullfighting Ring.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 21, 2011
Manuel Lariño
Manuel Lariño

More by Manuel Lariño

View profile
    • Like