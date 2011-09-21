Addison

Displaying popularity

Displaying popularity
I'd love your help dribbble:

I'm working on displaying a popular item related to music. Along w/ a like count I want to show popularity through a volume-like meter. Do you prefer one over the other? Perhaps this is overkill?

Let me know!

Posted on Sep 21, 2011
