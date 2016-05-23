Thomas Michel
Mention

Mention Enterprise Branding ⚡️

Thomas Michel
Mention
Thomas Michel for Mention
Hire Us
  • Save
Mention Enterprise Branding ⚡️ process corporate typeface company luxury product announcement minimal enterprise logo branding
Mention Enterprise Branding ⚡️ process corporate typeface company luxury product announcement minimal enterprise logo branding
Mention Enterprise Branding ⚡️ process corporate typeface company luxury product announcement minimal enterprise logo branding
Mention Enterprise Branding ⚡️ process corporate typeface company luxury product announcement minimal enterprise logo branding
Download color palette
  1. enterprise-logo.gif
  2. enterprise-logo-grid.jpg
  3. enterprise-logo-navy.jpg
  4. enterprise-logo-blue.jpg

We’ve spent the last three years making Mention one of the best media monitoring tools around. We’re proud that Mention is so accurate, and we’re thrilled that so many people are happy with our service. That was the perfect time to give a personalized experience for companies, to help face their challenges.

🚀 www.mention.com/en/enterprise

--

👉 Discover Mention, a media monitoring tool.

💙 Follow me on Twitter

Mention
Mention
Social listening tool to get closer to your customers
Hire Us

More by Mention

View profile
    • Like