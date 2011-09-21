Too much doubt...

Little Saul Bass styling for the story of Troy Davis. Would like to do a full poster eventually. But given the day and events to take place shortly, it's all I could bang out in a few minutes.

If you don't know what who Troy Davis is... http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Troy_Davis_case

And it's never too late to take action: http://www.amnestyusa.org/our-work/cases/usa-troy-davis