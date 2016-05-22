7
Sprocket Android 1.4 Listing Page

7
Sprocket Android 1.4 Listing Page
This is the activity that comes up when tapping the sell button in Sprocket. It allows a cyclist to set price, location, email (missing in this comp), notes and pulls in all the parts and specs. from the content page in the database.

In a future update it will be possible to add individual notes for parts.

Check out in action in my new bicycle marketplace at:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.retrographic.sprocket&hl=en

Posted on May 22, 2016
We make a bicycle marketplace

