Sprocket Android 1.4 Listing Page

This is the activity that comes up when tapping the sell button in Sprocket. It allows a cyclist to set price, location, email (missing in this comp), notes and pulls in all the parts and specs. from the content page in the database.

In a future update it will be possible to add individual notes for parts.

Check out in action in my new bicycle marketplace at:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.retrographic.sprocket&hl=en