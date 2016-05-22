Sprocket Android 1.4 DB Buy-Sell Bttns

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Now that the marketplace is out all the bicycles in the catalog database will show a sell button, and a buy button if they're available in the marketplace. If one is available Sprocket will take the cyclists directly to the listing, if more to an intermediary page showing all the listings.
Check out my new bicycle marketplace/database at:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.retrographic.sprocket&hl=en