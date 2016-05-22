7
Retrographic

Sprocket Android 1.4 DB Buy-Sell Bttns

7
Retrographic
7 for Retrographic
  • Save
Sprocket Android 1.4 DB Buy-Sell Bttns bicycle bike market purchase shop store marketplace sell buy ux android sprocket
Download color palette

Now that the marketplace is out all the bicycles in the catalog database will show a sell button, and a buy button if they're available in the marketplace. If one is available Sprocket will take the cyclists directly to the listing, if more to an intermediary page showing all the listings.

Check out my new bicycle marketplace/database at:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.retrographic.sprocket&hl=en

Sp and 14 ig
Rebound of
Sprocket Android 1.4.01 IG/TB Images
By 7
View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2016
Retrographic
Retrographic
We make a bicycle marketplace

More by Retrographic

View profile
    • Like