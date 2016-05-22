Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Retrographic

Sprocket Android 1.4 Edit-Remove Dialogs

Retrographic
Sprocket Android 1.4 Edit-Remove Dialogs action popup sale bicycle bike delete remove edit consistent dialog android sprocket
Shipped these dialogs for editing and removing bike listings with your paid-for keys. Leveraged color and symbology in the headers to make whats happening visually clear and insure that the removal action is never mixed up with editing.

Check out in action in my new bicycle marketplace here.

Sprocket AND 1.3.3 OS Consistent Dialogs
Posted on May 22, 2016
We make a bicycle marketplace

