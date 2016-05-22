Sprocket Android 1.4 Edit-Remove Dialogs

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Shipped these dialogs for editing and removing bike listings with your paid-for keys. Leveraged color and symbology in the headers to make whats happening visually clear and insure that the removal action is never mixed up with editing.
Check out in action in my new bicycle marketplace here.