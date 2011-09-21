Jared Hardwick

Faith, Hope and Love shirt design

Jared Hardwick
Jared Hardwick
  • Save
Faith, Hope and Love shirt design faith hope love shirt apparel
Download color palette

This was done a while back, but wanted to share with this community. Was done in collaboration with a sketch artist to draw the dove figures.

I'll post a full-res soon.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 21, 2011
Jared Hardwick
Jared Hardwick

More by Jared Hardwick

View profile
    • Like