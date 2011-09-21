Hector Simpson

Working on a redesign of our status board app. Runs on a huge panel wall-mounted in the office :)

Shows iOS app sales, in-app stats, website analytics, currently playing in Spotify, world clocks, live Twitter stream and latest code commits to git.

Will post some more screens as I go and a final shot of the finished product!

Posted on Sep 21, 2011
User interface designer working remotely in Bath, UK.

