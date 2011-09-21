Umar Irshad

16px Glyphs Extended

Umar Irshad
Umar Irshad
  • Save
16px Glyphs Extended 16px glyphs icons sea green tiny
Download color palette

84 more glyphs in 16px I did. Progress seems to be going great, hope to complete the set within this week and release it along with the other set in the 1st week of October. Hang tight XD

Ca2de95f60dcc3d98848624423d5ffcf
Rebound of
16px Glyphs
By Umar Irshad
View all tags
Posted on Sep 21, 2011
Umar Irshad
Umar Irshad

More by Umar Irshad

View profile
    • Like