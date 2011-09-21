Alvin Thong

Icons for @Iconbolt

Icons for @Iconbolt icons 32 paperclip android martini camera video like flag suitcase education
A preview of some 32x32 icons. If you want to receive a notification on the release follow @iconbolt on twitter. Thanks everyone!

Posted on Sep 21, 2011
