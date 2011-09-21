Bryan Butler

Type Fight F

Type Fight F typefight f lettering typography red brown leaves leaf letter fancy fabric stitch
My contribution to Drew Roper and Ryan Paule's http://thetypefight.com on the theme of "Fall." Go there now and vote for your favorite! (mine)

Posted on Sep 21, 2011
