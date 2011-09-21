Loubna Aggoun

Zuri - Ecoute.app theme

Loubna Aggoun
Loubna Aggoun
  • Save
Zuri - Ecoute.app theme html css ecoute theme media cover
Download color palette

Another theme for the amazing Ecoute (by the way, I hear they are working on version 3.0! screenshots and progress).

If you notice something that I should improve, please tell before I release it.
Don't worry about the progress bar, I'll move it a few pixels down.

Featuring Blue & Green wallpaper by Zim2687 and Adele's best song entitled Don't You Remember

View all tags
Posted on Sep 21, 2011
Loubna Aggoun
Loubna Aggoun

More by Loubna Aggoun

View profile
    • Like