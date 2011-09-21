Olaus Linn

Creature From The Black Lagoon Poster

Creature From The Black Lagoon Poster poster retro horror aiga typography old school creature from the black lagoon movie poster league gothic
The second poster I put together for the Grad Attack! event - the other is the Wolf Man shot. The "Creature from the Black Lagoon" type is the original from the movie poster, as is the diver illustration.

We used League Gothic throughout this poster series, although you can't see much here.

